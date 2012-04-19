BRIEF-Horizon Kinetics reports 11.1 pct passive stake in Civeo Corp
* Horizon Kinetics LLC reports a 11.1 percent passive stake in Civeo Corp as of May 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s4z0Fe) Further company coverage:
For highlights of comments by finance ministers and central bankers in Washington this week for meetings of the Group of 20, the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, and the annual meeting of the Institute of International Finance, see.
Lagarde sees deal in making on IMF funding
Take a Look on G20, IMF/World Bank meeting
TABLE: IMF World Economic Outlook
IMF DIARY
* Horizon Kinetics LLC reports a 11.1 percent passive stake in Civeo Corp as of May 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s4z0Fe) Further company coverage:
* Deal risks destabilising delicate balance in N.Ireland (Adds detail, additional quotes)