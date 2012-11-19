Nov 19 The following is data on U.S. existing
home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally
adjusted annual rates):
Units Sold (in mlns) Oct Sept SeptPrev Aug Oct'11
Total Existing Homes 4.79 4.69 4.75 4.83 4.32
Single Family 4.22 4.14 4.21 4.29 3.85
Condos/Co-ops 0.570 0.550 0.540 0.540 0.470
Units Sold, Pct Change Oct Sept SeptPrev Oct12/11
Total Existing Homes 2.1 -2.9 -1.7 10.9
Single Family 1.9 -3.5 -1.9 9.6
Condos/Co-ops 3.6 1.9 0.0 21.3
Oct Sept SeptPrev Aug Oct'11
Total Median Price 178.6 178.3 183.9 184.9 160.8
Median Pct Change 0.2 -3.6 -0.5 11.1
Average Price 226.3 226.6 232.0 233.1 205.9
Average Pct Change -0.1 -2.8 -0.5 9.9
Units Available (mlns) 2.140 2.170 2.320 2.400 2.740
Months' Worth of Supply 5.4 5.6 5.9 6.0 7.6
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Oct existing home sales at 4.75 mln unit rate