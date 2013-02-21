BRIEF-Acrinova buys VVS-Huset Malmö for SEK 3.5 million
* SAYS IT BOUGHT COMPANY VVS-HUSET MALMÖ AB FOR SEK 3.5 MILLION
Feb 21 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Jan Dec DecPrev Nov Jan'12 Total Existing Homes 4.92 4.90 4.94 4.96 4.51 Single Family 4.34 4.33 4.35 4.36 4.00 Condos/Co-ops 0.580 0.570 0.590 0.600 0.510 Units Sold, Pct Change Jan Dec DecPrev Jan13/12 Total Existing Homes 0.4 -1.2 -1.0 9.1 Single Family 0.2 -0.7 -1.4 8.5 Condos/Co-ops 1.8 -5.0 1.7 13.7
Jan Dec DecPrev Nov Jan'12 Total Median Price 173.6 180.2 180.8 179.4 154.6 Median Pct Change -3.7 0.4 0.8 12.3 Average Price 221.2 230.6 231.4 227.9 200.9 Average Pct Change -4.1 1.2 1.5 10.1 Units Available (mlns) 1.740 1.830 1.820 1.990 2.330 Months' Worth of Supply 4.2 4.5 4.4 4.8 6.2
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Jan existing home sales at 4.90 mln unit rate
June 1 Stock futures indicate a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose from their three-week lows.