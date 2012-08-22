Aug 22 The following is an excerpt covering the
Federal Open Market Committee's discussion of monetary policy
taken from the minutes of the FOMC's July 31-Aug. 1 meeting,
which were released on Wednesday.
"The information received over the inter-meeting period
indicated that economic activity had decelerated in recent
months, with a notable slowing in consumer spending. Employment
gains continued to be modest, and the unemployment rate was
unchanged at a level that almost all members saw as elevated
relative to levels consistent with the Committee's mandate.
Inflation had declined from its rate earlier in the year, mainly
reflecting lower prices of crude oil and gasoline, and inflation
expectations had been stable. Members generally expected that
economic growth would be moderate over coming quarters and then
would pick up very gradually. While most members did not view
the medium-run economic outlook as having changed significantly
since the June meeting, several noted that they had lowered
their expectations for economic growth over coming quarters.
Furthermore, members generally attached an unusually high level
of uncertainty to their assessments of the economic outlook and
continued to judge that the risks to economic growth were tilted
to the downside because of strains in financial markets stemming
from the sovereign debt and banking situation in Europe as well
as the potential for a significant slowdown in global economic
growth and for a sharper-than-anticipated fiscal contraction in
the United States. A number of members noted that if the recent
modest rate of economic growth were to persist, the economy
would be less able to weather a material adverse shock without
slipping back into recession. Most members continued to
anticipate that, with longer-term inflation expectations stable
and the existing slack in resource utilization being taken up
very gradually, inflation would run over the medium term at a
rate at or below the Committee's objective of 2 percent. In
contrast, one member thought that the economy may be operating
near its current potential and, thus, that maintaining the
Committee's current highly accommodative policy stance well into
2014 would pose upside risks to the inflation outlook.
The Committee had provided additional accommodation at its
previous meeting by announcing the continuation of the maturity
extension program through the end of the year, and more time was
seen as necessary to evaluate the effects of that decision.
Nonetheless, many members expected that at the end of 2014, the
unemployment rate would still be well above their estimates of
its longer-term normal rate and that inflation would be at or
below the Committee's longer-run objective of 2 percent. A
number of them indicated that additional accommodation could
help foster a more rapid improvement in labor market conditions
in an environment in which price pressures were likely to be
subdued. Many members judged that additional monetary
accommodation would likely be warranted fairly soon unless
incoming information pointed to a substantial and sustainable
strengthening in the pace of the economic recovery. Several
members noted the benefits of accumulating further information
that could help clarify the contours of the outlook for economic
activity and inflation as well as the need for further policy
action. One member judged that additional accommodation would
likely not be effective in improving the economic outlook and
viewed the potential costs associated with such action as
unacceptably high. At the conclusion of the discussion, members
agreed that they would closely monitor economic and financial
developments and carefully weigh the potential benefits and
costs of various tools in assessing whether additional policy
action would be warranted.
With respect to the statement to be released following the
meeting, members agreed that it should acknowledge the
deceleration in economic activity, the small gains in
employment, and the slowing in inflation reflected in the
economic data over the intermeeting period. Because most saw no
significant changes in the medium-run outlook, they agreed to
continue to indicate that the Committee anticipates a very
gradual pickup in economic activity over time and a slow decline
in unemployment, with inflation at or below the rate that it
judges most consistent with its dual mandate. Many members
expressed support for extending the Committee's forward
guidance, but they agreed to defer a decision on this matter
until the September meeting in order to consider such an
adjustment in the context of updates to participants' individual
economic projections and the Committee's further consideration
of its policy options. The statement also reiterated the
Committee's intention to extend the average maturity of its
securities holdings as announced in June. Consistent with the
concerns expressed by many members about the slow pace of the
economic recovery, the downside risks to economic growth, and
the considerable slack in resource utilization, the Committee
decided that the statement should conclude by indicating that it
will provide additional accommodation as needed to promote a
stronger economic recovery and sustained improvement in labor
market conditions in a context of price stability."