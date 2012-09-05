BRIEF-Smart REIT says first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out
* Smart REIT - announce that first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out
Sept 5 Below are the details announced on Wednesday of the Federal Reserve's Term Deposit Facility auction:
Offering Amount: $3,000,000,000
Term: 28 days
Auction Date: Sept 10, 2012
Opening Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT)
Closing Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT)
Notification Date: Tuesday, Sept 11
Settlement Date: Thursday, Sept 13
Maturity Date: Thursday, Oct 11
Maximum No. of Bids: 3
Minimum Bid Amount
(per bid): $10,000
Bid Increment: $10,000
Maximum Bid Amount
(per institution): $1.25 bln
Maximum Bid Rate: 0.75000%
Incremental Bid Rate: 0.00100%
Award Minimum Amount: $10,000
Award Maximum Amount: $1.25 bln
Competitive bids submitted at the stop-out rate will be pro-rated and will be rounded to multiples of $10,000. Normal rounding convention will be used, except that awards under $10,000 will be rounded to $10,000.
Non-Competitive bids are allowed in this auction. All non-competitive bids will be automatically awarded in full at the stop-out rate of the competitive auction. The minimum amount for a non-competitive bid is $10,000; the maximum amount is $5,000,000 and should be submitted in increments of $10,000. Non-Competitive bids must be submitted between 10:00 a.m. ET and 2:00 p.m. ET on the auction date.
* Smart REIT - announce that first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out
* Intec Pharma Ltd files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2rJc1xr) Further company coverage: