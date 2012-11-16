Nov 16 Federal Reserve Board report of U.S.
industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally
adjusted.
Total Industrial: Oct Sept Aug Oct12/11
Production, Pct Change -0.4 0.2 -1.1 1.7
Previous Estimates 0.4 -1.4
Production Index 96.6 97.0 96.8
Oct Sept Aug Oct'11
Pct of Capacity Use 77.8 78.2 78.2 77.6
Previous Estimates 78.3 78.0
Pct change: Oct Sept Aug Oct12/11
Final Products -1.0 0.1 -1.0 1.3
Consumer Goods -0.9 -0.1 -1.1
Business Equipment -1.2 0.4 -0.9
Nonindustrial Supplies -0.7 0.3 -0.6
Construc.Supplies -0.5 0.8 -0.3
Materials 0.1 0.2 -1.4 2.4
Manufacturing Industry -0.9 0.1 -0.9 1.6
Durable Goods -0.6 -0.3 -1.4
Motor Vehicles/Parts -0.1 -1.8 -3.5
Non-Durable Goods -1.0 0.6 -0.4
Mining Industry 1.5 0.9 -1.4 3.4
Utilities Industry -0.1 UNCH -2.2 0.5
SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: Oct Sept Aug Oct12/11
High-tech output 1.1 -0.6 -2.8 -1.7
Industrial output
ex high-tech -0.5 0.2 -1.1 1.8
Industrial output
ex cars/parts -0.5 0.3 -1.0 1.2
Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
Oct Sept Aug
9.86 9.82 10.30
Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) Oct Sept Aug Oct'11
Manufacturing 75.9 76.7 76.7 75.8
Durable Goods 75.8 76.4 76.8
Motor Vehicles/Parts 73.7 74.1 75.8
Non-Durable Goods 77.5 78.3 77.9
Mining 90.4 89.3 88.6 89.3
Utilities 75.2 75.4 75.6 76.6
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Oct industrial output +0.2 pct
U.S. Oct capacity use rate 78.3 pct