Nov 20 Following is the full text of Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's "The Economic Recovery and Economic
Policy" speech issued in Washington Tuesday and delivered before
the Economic Club of New York in New York, N.Y.:
"Good afternoon. I am pleased to join the New York Economic
Club for lunch today. I know that many of you and your friends
and neighbors are still recovering from the effects of Hurricane
Sandy, and I want to let you know that our thoughts are with
everyone who has suffered during the storm and its aftermath.
My remarks today will focus on the reasons for the
disappointingly slow pace of economic recovery in the United
States and the policy actions that have been taken by the
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to support the economy. In
addition, I will discuss some important economic challenges our
country faces as we close out 2012 and move into 2013--in
particular, the challenge of putting federal government finances
on a sustainable path in the longer run while avoiding actions
that would endanger the economic recovery in the near term.
The Recovery from the Financial Crisis and Recession
The economy has continued to recover from the financial
crisis and recession, but the pace of recovery has been slower
than FOMC participants and many others had hoped or anticipated
when I spoke here about three years ago. Indeed, since the
recession trough in mid-2009, growth in real gross domestic
product (GDP) has averaged only a little more than 2 percent per
year.
Similarly, the job market has improved over the past three
years, but at a slow pace. The unemployment rate, which peaked
at 10 percent in the fall of 2009, has since come down 2
percentage points to just below 8 percent. This decline is
obviously welcome, but it has taken a long time to achieve that
progress, and the unemployment rate is still well above both its
level prior to the onset of the recession and the level that my
colleagues and I think can be sustained once a full recovery has
been achieved. Moreover, many other features of the jobs market,
including the historically high level of long-term unemployment,
the large number of people working part time because they have
not been able to find full-time jobs, and the decline in labor
force participation, reinforce the conclusion that we have some
way to go before the labor market can be deemed healthy again.
Meanwhile, inflation has generally remained subdued. As is
often the case, inflation has been pushed up and down in recent
years by fluctuations in the price of crude oil and other
globally traded commodities, including the increase in farm
prices brought on by this summer's drought. But with longer-term
inflation expectations remaining stable, the ebbs and flows in
commodity prices have had only transitory effects on inflation.
Indeed, since the recovery began about three years ago, consumer
price inflation, as measured by the personal consumption
expenditures (PCE) price index, has averaged almost exactly 2
percent, which is the FOMC's longer-run objective for
inflation.1 Because ongoing slack in labor and product markets
should continue to restrain wage and price increases, and with
the public's inflation expectations continuing to be well
anchored, inflation over the next few years is likely to remain
close to or a little below the Committee's objective.
As background for our monetary policy decisionmaking, we at
the Federal Reserve have spent a good deal of effort attempting
to understand the reasons why the economic recovery has not been
stronger. Studies of previous financial crises provide one
helpful place to start.2 This literature has found that severe
financial crises -- particularly those associated with housing
booms and busts -- have often been associated with many years of
subsequent weak performance. While this result allows for many
interpretations, one possibility is that financial crises, or
the deep recessions that typically accompany them, may reduce an
economy's potential growth rate, at least for a time.
The accumulating evidence does appear consistent with the
financial crisis and the associated recession having reduced the
potential growth rate of our economy somewhat during the past
few years. In particular, slower growth of potential output
would help explain why the unemployment rate has declined in the
face of the relatively modest output gains we have seen during
the recovery. Output normally has to increase at about its
longer-term trend just to create enough jobs to absorb new
entrants to the labor market, and faster-than-trend growth is
usually needed to reduce unemployment. So the fact that
unemployment has declined in recent years despite economic
growth at about 2 percent suggests that the growth rate of
potential output must have recently been lower than the roughly
2-1/2 percent rate that appeared to be in place before the
crisis.3
There are a number of ways in which the financial crisis
could have slowed the rate of growth of the economy's potential.
For example, the extraordinarily severe job losses that followed
the crisis, especially in housing-related industries, may have
exacerbated for a time the extent of mismatch between the jobs
available and the skills and locations of the unemployed.
Meanwhile, the very high level of long-term unemployment has
probably led to some loss of skills and labor force attachment
among those workers. These factors may have pushed up to some
degree the so-called natural rate of unemployment -- the rate of
unemployment that can be sustained under normal conditions --
and reduced labor force participation as well. The pace of
productivity gains -- another key determinant of growth in
potential output -- may also have been restrained by the crisis,
as business investment declined sharply during the recession;
and increases in risk aversion and uncertainty, together with
tight credit conditions, may have impeded the commercial
application of new technologies and slowed the pace of business
formation.
Importantly, however, although the nation's potential output
may have grown more slowly than expected in recent years, this
slowing seems at best a partial explanation of the disappointing
pace of the economic recovery. In particular, even though the
natural rate of unemployment may have increased somewhat, a
variety of evidence suggests that any such increase has been
modest, and that substantial slack remains in the labor market.
For example, the slow pace of employment growth has been
widespread across industries and regions of the country. That
pattern suggests a broad-based shortfall in demand rather than a
substantial increase in mismatch between available jobs and
workers, because greater mismatch would imply that the demand
for workers would be strong in some regions and industries, not
weak almost across the board. Likewise, if a mismatch of jobs
and workers is the predominant problem, we would expect to see
wage pressures developing in those regions and industries where
labor demand is strong; in fact, wage gains have been quite
subdued in most industries and parts of the country.4 Indeed, as
I indicated earlier, the consensus among my colleagues on the
FOMC is that the unemployment rate is still well above its
longer-run sustainable level, perhaps by 2 to 2-1/2 percentage
points or so.5
A critical question, then, is why significant slack in the
job market remains three years after the recovery began. A
likely explanation, which I will discuss further, is that the
economy has been faced with a variety of headwinds that have
hindered what otherwise might have been a stronger cyclical
rebound. If so, we may take some encouragement from the
likelihood that there are potentially two sources of faster GDP
growth in the future. First, the effects of the crisis on
potential output should fade as the economy continues to heal.6
And second, if the headwinds begin to dissipate, as I expect,
growth should pick up further as many who are currently
unemployed or out of the labor force find work.
Headwinds Affecting the Recovery
What are the headwinds that have slowed the return of our
economy to full employment? Some have come from the housing
sector. Previous recoveries have often been associated with a
vigorous rebound in housing, as rising incomes and confidence
and, often, a decline in mortgage interest rates led to sharp
increases in the demand for homes.7 But the housing bubble and
its aftermath have made this episode quite different. In the
first half of the past decade, both housing prices and
construction rose to what proved to be unsustainable levels,
leading to a subsequent collapse: House prices declined almost
one-third nationally from 2006 until early this year,
construction of single-family homes fell two-thirds, and the
number of construction jobs decreased by nearly one-third. And,
of course, the associated surge in delinquencies on mortgages
helped trigger the broader financial crisis.
Recently, the housing market has shown some clear signs of
improvement, as home sales, prices, and construction have all
moved up since early this year. These developments are
encouraging, and it seems likely that, on net, residential
investment will be a source of economic growth and new jobs over
the next couple of years. However, while historically low
mortgage interest rates and the drop in home prices have made
housing exceptionally affordable, a number of factors continue
to prevent the sort of powerful housing recovery that has
typically occurred in the past. Notably, lenders have maintained
tight terms and conditions on mortgage loans, even for potential
borrowers with relatively good credit.8 Lenders cite a number of
factors affecting their decisions to extend credit, including
ongoing uncertainties about the course of the economy, the
housing market, and the regulatory environment. Unfortunately,
while some tightening of the terms of mortgage credit was
certainly an appropriate response to the earlier excesses, the
pendulum appears to have swung too far, restraining the pace of
recovery in the housing sector.
Other factors slowing the recovery in housing include the
fact that many people remain unable to buy homes despite low
mortgage rates; for example, about 20 percent of existing
mortgage borrowers owe more on their mortgages than their houses
are worth, making it more difficult for them to refinance or
sell their homes. Also, a substantial overhang of vacant homes,
either for sale or in the foreclosure pipeline, continues to
hold down house prices and reduce the need for new construction.
While these headwinds on both the supply and demand sides of the
housing market have clearly started to abate, the recovery in
the housing sector is likely to remain moderate by historical
standards.
A second set of headwinds stems from the financial
conditions facing potential borrowers in credit and capital
markets. After the financial system seized up in late 2008 and
early 2009, global economic activity contracted sharply, and
credit and capital markets suffered significant damage. Although
dramatic actions by governments and central banks around the
world helped these markets to stabilize and begin recovering,
tight credit and a high degree of risk aversion have restrained
economic growth in the United States and in other countries as
well.
Measures of the condition of U.S. financial markets and
institutions suggest gradual but significant progress has been
achieved since the crisis. For example, credit spreads on
corporate bonds and syndicated loans have narrowed considerably,
and equity prices have recovered most of their losses. In
addition, indicators of market stress and illiquidity--such as
spreads in short-term funding markets--have generally returned
to levels near those seen before the crisis. One gauge of the
overall improvement in financial markets is the National
Financial Conditions Index maintained by the Federal Reserve
Bank of Chicago. The index shows that financial conditions,
viewed as a whole, are now about as accommodative as they were
in the spring of 2007.
In spite of this broad improvement, the harm inflicted by
the financial crisis has yet to be fully repaired in important
segments of the financial sector. One example is the continued
weakness in some categories of bank lending. Banks' capital
positions and overall asset quality have improved substantially
over the past several years, and, over time, these balance sheet
improvements will position banks to extend considerably more
credit to bank-dependent borrowers. Indeed, some types of bank
credit, such as commercial and industrial loans, have expanded
notably in recent quarters. Nonetheless, banks have been
conservative in extending loans to many consumers and some
businesses, likely even beyond the restrictions on the supply of
mortgage lending that I noted earlier. This caution in lending
by banks reflects, among other factors, their continued desire
to guard against the risks of further economic weakness.
A prominent risk at present--and a major source of financial
headwinds over the past couple of years--is the fiscal and
financial situation in Europe. This situation, of course, was
not anticipated when the U.S. recovery began in 2009. The
elevated levels of stress in European economies and uncertainty
about how the problems there will be resolved are adding to the
risks that U.S. financial institutions, businesses, and
households must consider when making lending and investment
decisions. Negative sentiment regarding Europe appears to have
weighed on U.S. equity prices and prevented U.S. credit spreads
from narrowing even further. Weaker economic conditions in
Europe and other parts of the world have also weighed on U.S.
exports and corporate earnings.
Policymakers in Europe have taken some important steps
recently, and in doing so have contributed to some welcome
easing of financial conditions. In particular, the European
Central Bank's new Outright Monetary Transactions program, under
which it could purchase the sovereign debt of vulnerable
euro-area countries who agree to meet prescribed conditions, has
helped ease market concerns about those countries. European
governments have also taken steps to strengthen their financial
firewalls and to move toward greater fiscal and banking union.
Further improvement in global financial conditions will depend
in part on the extent to which European policymakers follow
through on these initiatives.
A third headwind to the recovery--and one that may intensify
in force in coming quarters--is U.S. fiscal policy. Although
fiscal policy at the federal level was quite expansionary during
the recession and early in the recovery, as the recovery
proceeded, the support provided for the economy by federal
fiscal actions was increasingly offset by the adverse effects of
tight budget conditions for state and local governments. In
response to a large and sustained decline in their tax revenues,
state and local governments have cut about 600,000 jobs on net
since the third quarter of 2008 while reducing real expenditures
for infrastructure projects by 20 percent.
More recently, the situation has to some extent reversed:
The drag on economic growth from state and local fiscal policy
has diminished as revenues have improved, easing the pressures
for further spending cuts or tax increases. In contrast, the
phasing-out of earlier stimulus programs and policy actions to
reduce the federal budget deficit have led federal fiscal policy
to begin restraining GDP growth. Indeed, under almost any
plausible scenario, next year the drag from federal fiscal
policy on GDP growth will outweigh the positive effects on
growth from fiscal expansion at the state and local level.
However, the overall effect of federal fiscal policy on the
economy, both in the near term and in the longer run, remains
quite uncertain and depends on how policymakers meet two
daunting fiscal challenges--one by the start of the new year and
the other no later than the spring.
Upcoming Fiscal Challenges
What are these looming challenges? First, the Congress and
the Administration will need to protect the economy from the
full brunt of the severe fiscal tightening at the beginning of
next year that is built into current law--the so-called fiscal
cliff. The realization of all of the automatic tax increases and
spending cuts that make up the fiscal cliff, absent offsetting
changes, would pose a substantial threat to the
recovery--indeed, by the reckoning of the Congressional Budget
Office (CBO) and that of many outside observers, a fiscal shock
of that size would send the economy toppling back into
recession. Second, early in the new year it will be necessary to
approve an increase in the federal debt limit to avoid any
possibility of a catastrophic default on the nation's Treasury
securities and other obligations. As you will recall, the threat
of default in the summer of 2011 fueled economic uncertainty and
badly damaged confidence, even though an agreement ultimately
was reached. A failure to reach a timely agreement this time
around could impose even heavier economic and financial costs.
As fiscal policymakers face these critical decisions, they
should keep two objectives in mind. First, as I think is widely
appreciated by now, the federal budget is on an unsustainable
path. The budget deficit, which peaked at about 10 percent of
GDP in 2009 and now stands at about 7 percent of GDP, is
expected to narrow further in the coming years as the economy
continues to recover. However, the CBO projects that, under a
plausible set of policy assumptions, the budget deficit would
still be greater than 4 percent of GDP in 2018, assuming the
economy has returned to its potential by then. Moreover, under
the CBO projection, the deficit and the ratio of federal debt to
GDP would subsequently return to an upward trend.9 Of course, we
should all understand that long-term projections of
ever-increasing deficits will never actually come to pass,
because the willingness of lenders to continue to fund the
government can only be sustained by responsible fiscal plans and
actions. A credible framework to set federal fiscal policy on a
stable path--for example, one on which the ratio of federal debt
to GDP eventually stabilizes or declines--is thus urgently
needed to ensure longer-term economic growth and stability.
Even as fiscal policymakers address the urgent issue of
longer-run fiscal sustainability, they should not ignore a
second key objective: to avoid unnecessarily adding to the
headwinds that are already holding back the economic recovery.
Fortunately, the two objectives are fully compatible and
mutually reinforcing. Preventing a sudden and severe contraction
in fiscal policy early next year will support the transition of
the economy back to full employment; a stronger economy will in
turn reduce the deficit and contribute to achieving long-term
fiscal sustainability. At the same time, a credible plan to put
the federal budget on a path that will be sustainable in the
long run could help keep longer-term interest rates low and
boost household and business confidence, thereby supporting
economic growth today.
Coming together to find fiscal solutions will not be easy,
but the stakes are high. Uncertainty about how the fiscal cliff,
the raising of the debt limit, and the longer-term budget
situation will be addressed appears already to be affecting
private spending and investment decisions and may be
contributing to an increased sense of caution in financial
markets, with adverse effects on the economy. Continuing to push
off difficult policy choices will only prolong and intensify
these uncertainties. Moreover, while the details of whatever
agreement is reached to resolve the fiscal cliff are important,
the economic confidence of both market participants and the
general public likely will also be influenced by the extent to
which our political system proves able to deliver a reasonable
solution with a minimum of uncertainty and delay. Finding
long-term solutions that can win sufficient political support to
be enacted may take some time, but meaningful progress toward
this end can be achieved now if policymakers are willing to
think creatively and work together constructively.
Monetary Policy
Let me now turn briefly to monetary policy.
Monetary policy can do little to reverse the effects that
the financial crisis may have had on the economy's productive
potential. However, it has been able to provide an important
offset to the headwinds that have slowed the cyclical recovery.
As you know, the Federal Reserve took strong easing measures
during the financial crisis and recession, cutting its target
for the federal funds rate--the traditional tool of monetary
policy--to nearly zero by the end of 2008. Since that time, we
have provided additional accommodation through two
nontraditional policy tools aimed at putting downward pressure
on longer-term interest rates: asset purchases that reduce the
supply of longer-term securities outstanding in the market, and
communication about the future path of monetary policy.
Most recently, after the September FOMC meeting, we
announced that the Federal Reserve would purchase additional
agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and continue with the
program to extend the maturity of our Treasury holdings.10 These
additional asset purchases should put downward pressure on
longer-term interest rates and make broader financial conditions
more accommodative.11 Moreover, our purchases of MBS, by
bringing down mortgage rates, provide support directly to
housing and thereby help mitigate some of the headwinds facing
that sector. In announcing this decision, we also indicated that
we would continue purchasing MBS, undertake additional purchases
of longer-term securities, and employ our other policy tools
until we judge that the outlook for the labor market has
improved substantially in a context of price stability.
Although it is still too early to assess the full effects of
our most recent policy actions, yields on corporate bonds and
agency MBS have fallen significantly, on balance, since the
FOMC's announcement. More generally, research suggests that our
previous asset purchases have eased overall financial conditions
and provided meaningful support to the economic recovery in
recent years.12
In addition to announcing new purchases of MBS, at our
September meeting we extended our guidance for how long we
expect that exceptionally low levels for the federal funds rate
will likely be warranted at least through the middle of 2015. By
pushing the expected period of low rates further into the
future, we are not saying that we expect the economy to remain
weak until mid-2015; rather, we expect--as we indicated in our
September statement--that a highly accommodative stance of
monetary policy will remain appropriate for a considerable time
after the economic recovery strengthens.13 In other words, we
will want to be sure that the recovery is established before we
begin to normalize policy. We hope that such assurances will
reduce uncertainty and increase confidence among households and
businesses, thereby providing additional support for economic
growth and job creation.
Conclusion
In sum, the U.S. economy continues to be hampered by the
lingering effects of the financial crisis on its productive
potential and by a number of headwinds that have hindered the
normal cyclical adjustment of the economy. The Federal Reserve
is doing its part by providing accommodative monetary policy to
promote a stronger economic recovery in a context of price
stability. As I have said before, however, while monetary policy
can help support the economic recovery, it is by no means a
panacea for our economic ills. Currently, uncertainties about
the situation in Europe and especially about the prospects for
federal fiscal policy seem to be weighing on the spending
decisions of households and businesses as well as on financial
conditions. Such uncertainties will only be increased by discord
and delay. In contrast, cooperation and creativity to deliver
fiscal clarity--in particular, a plan for resolving the nation's
longer-term budgetary issues without harming the recovery--could
help make the new year a very good one for the American
economy."
