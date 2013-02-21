CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge higher as oil prices rise
June 1 Stock futures indicate a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose from their three-week lows.
Feb 21 The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.
Indicators: Index Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)
Leading 94.1 0.2 0.5 0.5 unch unch
Coincident 106.5 0.4 1.0 0.2 0.9 0.5
Lagging 116.7 0.4 0.1 0.7 -0.2 0.3
Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.
Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Average Workweek -0.07 0.07 0.00 0.07 0.07 Initial Jobless Claims 0.07 0.44 0.44 -0.36 -0.36 Consumer Goods Orders 0.02 -0.09 0.00 0.09 0.13 New Orders Index -0.04 -0.11 -0.10 -0.09 -0.10 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft -0.01 -0.01 -0.06 0.12 0.09 Building Permits 0.06 0.03 0.01 0.11 0.11 Stock Prices 0.16 0.08 0.08 -0.12 -0.12 Leading Credit Index 0.14 0.13 0.14 0.11 0.12 Treasury Yield Curve 0.19 0.17 0.17 0.16 0.16 Consumer Expectations -0.15 -0.15 -0.16 -0.03 -0.03
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Jan. leading indicators +0.3 pct
June 1 Stock futures indicate a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose from their three-week lows.
June 1 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, ahead of private jobs data that will give investors an indication of the health of the labor market and likely feed into the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later this month.