UPDATE 2-After India's growth slumps, finance minister looks to GST for lift
* Says govt ready to launch GST from July 1 (Adds details, quotes)
March 20 Following are U.S. economic forecasts issued by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
(All figures Q4 over Q4, except jobless rate, which is Q4 average, and all figures in percent) APPROPRIATE TIMING OF FIRST FED FUNDS RATE HIKE (NUMBER OF POLICYMAKERS)
MARCH DEC SEPT JUNE APRIL 2013 1 2 3 3 3
2014 4 3 2 7 7
2015 13 13 12 6 4
2016 1 1 1 0 0
CENTRAL TENDENCY FORECASTS COMPARED WITH DEC FORECASTS
Longer
Real GDP 2013 2014 2015 Run
March 2.3 to 2.8 2.9 to 3.4 2.9 to 3.7 2.3 to 2.5
Dec 2.3 to 3.0 3.0 to 3.5 3.0 to 3.7 2.3 to 2.5
Unemployment March 7.3 to 7.5 6.7 to 7.0 6.0 to 6.5 5.2 to 6.0
Dec 7.4 to 7.7 6.8 to 7.3 6.0 to 6.6 5.2 to 6.0
PCE Price Index March 1.3 to 1.7 1.5 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.0 2.0
Dec 1.3 to 2.0 1.5 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.0 2.0
Core PCE index March 1.5 to 1.6 1.7 to 2.0 1.8 to 2.1 N/A
Dec 1.6 to 1.9 1.6 to 2.0 1.8 to 2.0 N/A
RANGE OF FOMC PARTICIPANTS' PROJECTIONS COMPARED WITH DEC
Longer Real GDP 2013 2014 2015 Run March 2.0 to 3.0 2.6 to 3.8 2.5 to 3.8 2.0 to 3.0 Dec 2.0 to 3.2 2.8 to 4.0 2.5 to 4.2 2.2 to 3.0 Unemployment March 6.9 to 7.6 6.1 to 7.1 5.7 to 6.5 5.0 to 6.0 Dec 6.9 to 7.8 6.1 to 7.4 5.7 to 6.8 5.0 to 6.0 PCE price index March 1.3 to 2.0 1.4 to 2.1 1.6 to 2.6 2.0 Dec 1.3 to 2.0 1.4 to 2.2 1.5 to 2.2 2.0 Core PCE index March 1.5 to 2.0 1.5 to 2.1 1.7 to 2.6 N/A Dec 1.5 to 2.0 1.5 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.2 N/A
Notes:
N/A-not available
Prior forecasts are from the FOMC minutes of the Dec. 11-12 meeting.
The U.S. central bank has said the longer-run projections for growth and unemployment may be interpreted as estimates of rates that appear sustainable in the long run.
The long-run inflation projection may be interpreted as the rate Fed officials see as consistent with their dual objectives of maximum sustainable employment and price stability.
