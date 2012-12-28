Dec 28 The Commerce Department on Friday revised
U.S. building permit data issued on Dec. 19.
PCT CHANGE Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Nov'12/11 (Prev)
Permits 3.7 3.6 -2.5 -2.5 26.9 26.8
RATES Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Nov'11 (Prev)
Permits 900 899 868 868 709 709
PERMITS Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Nov'11 (Prev)
Single 568 565 566 566 451 451
Multiple 332 334 302 302 258 258
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
Pct (Prev) Rate (Prev)
Northeast -2.5 -6.2 79 76
Midwest 6.8 8.1 158 160
South 3.1 2.9 466 465
West 5.3 5.9 197 198
Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Nov'11 (Prev)
67 67 75 75 52 52
NOTE: The data is found at