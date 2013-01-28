BRIEF-Detsky Mir, Europlan included to MICEX and RTS indices as of June 16
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS REVISED THE CONSTITUENT LISTS OF THE MOSCOW EXCHANGE INDICES AS WELL AS FREE FLOATS EFFECTIVE FROM JUNE 16
Jan 28 National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted.
Dec Nov NovPrev Dec'11 Pending index 101.7 106.3 106.4 95.1
Dec Nov Prev Dec'12/11 Pct change -4.3 +1.6 +1.7 +6.9
Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted:
Dec Nov Dec'11 Northeast 78.8 83.3 72.7 Midwest 104.8 103.9 91.6 South 111.5 116.8 101.3 West 101.0 110.0 106.6
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Dec. pending home sales +0.3 pct
* DECIDES TO SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR DELISTING OF PAX ANLAGE SHARES