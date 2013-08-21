Aug 21 The following is data on U.S. existing
home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally
adjusted annual rates):
Units Sold (in mlns) July June JunePrev May
July'12
Total Existing Homes 5.39 5.06 5.08 5.14
4.60
Single Family 4.76 4.48 4.50 4.55
4.09
Condos/Co-ops 0.630 0.580 0.580 0.590
0.510
Units Sold, Pct Change July June JunePrev
July13/12
Total Existing Homes 6.5 -1.6 -1.2
17.2
Single Family 6.3 -1.5 -1.1
16.4
Condos/Co-ops 8.6 -1.7 -1.7
23.5
July June JunePrev May
July'12
Total Median Price 213.5 214.0 214.2 203.1
187.8
Median Pct Change 4.8 6.2 4.8
13.7
Average Price 260.1 261.0 261.1 251.1
236.1
Average Pct Change -0.3 3.9 4.0 1.9
10.2
Units Available (mlns) 2.280 2.160 2.190 2.150
2.400
Months' Worth of Supply 5.1 5.1 5.2 5.0
6.3
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. July existing home sales at 5.15 mln unit rate