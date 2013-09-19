Sept 19 The following is data on U.S. existing
home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally
adjusted annual rates):
Units Sold (in mlns) Aug July JulyPrev June
Aug'12
Total Existing Homes 5.48 5.39 5.39 5.06
4.84
Single Family 4.84 4.76 4.76 4.48
4.29
Condos/Co-ops 0.640 0.630 0.630 0.580
0.550
Units Sold, Pct Change Aug July JulyPrev
Aug13/12
Total Existing Homes 1.7 6.5 6.5
13.2
Single Family 1.7 6.2 6.3
12.8
Condos/Co-ops 1.6 8.6 8.6
16.4
Aug July JulyPrev June
Aug'12
Total Median Price 212.1 212.4 213.5 214.0
184.9
Median Pct Change 4.8 6.2 4.8
14.7
Average Price 258.7 259.0 260.1 261.0
233.1
Average Pct Change -0.1 -0.8 -0.3 1.9
11.0
Units Available (mlns) 2.250 2.240 2.280 2.160
2.400
Months' Worth of Supply 4.9 5.0 5.1 5.1
6.0
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Aug existing home sales at 5.25 mln unit rate