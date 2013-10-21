UAW says membership rose 1.8 pct in 2016
WASHINGTON, April 4 Membership in the United Auto Workers union rose by 7,300 workers in 2016 to 415,963, the seventh straight year of small gains for the American labor union.
Oct 21 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Sept Aug AugPrev July Sept'12 Total Existing Homes 5.29 5.39 5.48 5.39 4.78 Single Family 4.68 4.75 4.84 4.76 4.22 Condos/Co-ops 0.610 0.640 0.640 0.630 0.560 Units Sold, Pct Change Sept Aug AugPrev Sept13/12 Total Existing Homes -1.9 0.0 1.7 10.7 Single Family -1.5 -0.2 1.7 10.9 Condos/Co-ops -4.7 1.6 1.6 8.9
Sept Aug AugPrev July Sept'12 Total Median Price 199.2 209.7 212.1 212.4 178.3 Median Pct Change -5.0 -1.3 4.8 11.7 Average Price 247.4 256.6 258.7 259.0 226.6 Average Pct Change -3.6 -0.9 -0.1 9.2 Units Available (mlns) 2.210 2.210 2.250 2.240 2.170 Months' Worth of Supply 5.0 4.9 4.9 5.0 5.4
U.S. Sept existing home sales at 5.30 mln unit rate
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO
NEW YORK, April 4 Several more companies, including BMW and Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.