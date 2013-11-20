Nov 20 The following is data on U.S. existing
home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally
adjusted annual rates):
Units Sold (in mlns) Oct Sept SeptPrev Aug
Oct'12
Total Existing Homes 5.12 5.29 5.29 5.39
4.83
Single Family 4.49 4.68 4.68 4.75
4.27
Condos/Co-ops 0.630 0.610 0.610 0.640
0.560
Units Sold, Pct Change Oct Sept SeptPrev
Oct13/12
Total Existing Homes -3.2 -1.9 -1.9
6.0
Single Family -4.1 -1.5 -1.5
5.2
Condos/Co-ops 3.3 -4.7 -4.7
12.5
Oct Sept SeptPrev Aug
Oct'12
Total Median Price 199.5 198.5 199.2 209.7
176.9
Median Pct Change 0.5 -5.3 -5.0
12.8
Average Price 247.3 246.3 247.4 256.6
224.5
Average Pct Change 0.4 -4.0 -3.6
10.2
Units Available (mlns) 2.130 2.170 2.210 2.210
2.110
Months' Worth of Supply 5.0 4.9 5.0 4.9
5.2
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Oct existing home sales at 5.13 mln unit rate