Jan 23 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Dec Nov NovPrev Oct Dec'12 Total Existing Homes 4.87 4.82 4.90 5.12 4.90 Single Family 4.30 4.22 4.32 4.49 4.33 Condos/Co-ops 0.570 0.600 0.580 0.630 0.570 Units Sold, Pct Change Dec Nov NovPrev Dec13/12 Total Existing Homes 1.0 -5.9 -4.3 -0.6 Single Family 1.9 -6.0 -3.8 -0.7 Condos/Co-ops -5.0 -4.8 -7.9 0.0