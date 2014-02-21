Feb 21 The following is data on U.S. existing
home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally
adjusted annual rates):
Units Sold (in mlns) Jan Dec DecPrev Nov
Jan'13
Total Existing Homes 4.62 4.87 4.87 4.83
4.87
Single Family 4.05 4.30 4.30 4.23
4.31
Condos/Co-ops 0.570 0.570 0.570 0.600
0.560
Units Sold, Pct Change Jan Dec DecPrev
Jan14/13
Total Existing Homes -5.1 0.8 1.0
-5.1
Single Family -5.8 1.7 1.9
-6.0
Condos/Co-ops unch -5.0 -5.0
1.8
Jan Dec DecPrev Nov
Jan'13
Total Median Price 188.9 197.7 198.0 195.5
170.6
Median Pct Change -4.5 1.1 1.3
10.7
Average Price 237.5 246.7 246.8 243.6
218.3
Average Pct Change -3.7 1.3 1.3
8.8
Units Available (mlns) 1.900 1.860 1.860 2.050
1.770
Months' Worth of Supply 4.9 4.6 4.6 5.1
4.4
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Jan existing home sales at 4.68 mln unit rate