May 22 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Apr Mar MarPrev Feb Apr'13 Total Existing Homes 4.65 4.59 4.59 4.60 4.99 Single Family 4.06 4.04 4.04 4.04 4.40 Condos/Co-ops 0.590 0.550 0.550 0.560 0.590 Units Sold, Pct Change Apr Mar MarPrev Apr14/13 Total Existing Homes 1.3 -0.2 -0.2 -6.8 Single Family 0.5 0.0 0.0 -7.7 Condos/Co-ops 7.3 -1.8 -1.8 0.0