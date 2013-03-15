DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Aug 15
March 15 Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: Feb Jan Dec Feb13/12 Production, Pct Change 0.7 UNCH 0.3 2.5 Previous Estimates -0.1 0.4 Production Index 99.5 98.8 98.7
Feb Jan Dec Feb'12 Pct of Capacity Use 79.6 79.2 79.3 79.0 Previous Estimates 79.1 79.3
Pct change: Feb Jan Dec Feb13/12 Final Products 1.1 -0.1 0.2 2.9 Consumer Goods 0.7 0.2 0.2 Business Equipment 2.5 -1.3 0.5 Nonindustrial Supplies 1.0 0.8 0.1 Construc.Supplies 1.5 1.2 1.2 Materials 0.3 -0.1 0.4 2.3 Manufacturing Industry 0.8 -0.3 1.3 2.0 Durable Goods 1.2 -0.5 1.1
Motor Vehicles/Parts 3.6 -4.9 3.6 Non-Durable Goods 0.3 -0.2 1.5 Mining Industry -0.3 -1.0 -0.5 3.4 Utilities Industry 1.6 4.9 -6.4 5.8 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: Feb Jan Dec Feb13/12 High-tech output 0.4 -0.3 -1.5 -1.7 Industrial output
ex high-tech 0.7 0.1 0.3 2.6 Industrial output
ex cars/parts 0.5 0.4 UNCH 2.1 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
Feb Jan Dec
10.66 10.33 11.01 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) Feb Jan Dec Feb'12 Manufacturing 78.3 77.8 78.2 78.0 Durable Goods 78.7 77.9 78.4
Motor Vehicles/Parts 78.5 76.0 80.0 Non-Durable Goods 79.3 79.1 79.4 Mining 90.2 90.8 91.9 89.4 Utilities 75.4 74.3 70.9 72.9
FORECAST:
U.S. Feb industrial output +0.4
U.S. Feb capacity use rate 79.3 pct
U.S. Feb manufacturing output +0.4
