JGBs slip as investors await BOJ's June purchase details
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Wednesday, though moves were small as investors awaited details of the Bank of Japan's regular bond-purchasing operations for June.
April 29 National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted.
Mar Feb MarPrev Mar'12 Pending index 105.7 104.1 104.8 98.8
Mar Feb MarPrev Mar'13/12 Pct change 1.5 -1.0 -0.4 7.0
Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted:
Mar Feb Mar'12 Northeast 82.8 82.8 77.9 Midwest 103.8 103.5 91.3 South 120.0 116.9 108.7 West 102.9 101.4 107.6
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. March pending home sales +1.0 pct
BERLIN, May 31 German retail sales unexpectedly fell in April, data showed on Wednesday, dampening hopes that private consumption will propel growth in Europe's largest economy this year.