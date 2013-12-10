UPDATE 2-Bank of England's Carney calls for UK-EU bank rules pact after Brexit
* Carney calls for mutual recognition of UK and EU bank rules
Dec 10 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'13/12 Inventories Total 1.4 0.5 0.4 3.3
Durable Goods 0.4 unch 0.3 4.1
Automotive 2.7 -3.2 -3.0 1.5
Prof'l equip -1.4 0.7 2.3 3.9
Computer equip. -5.7 2.3 5.6 -0.3
Machinery 0.6 1.1 1.6 7.7
Nondurable Goods 3.0 1.4 0.5 2.2
Petroleum 1.2 -1.8 -2.1 2.3 (Percent Changes) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'13/12 Sales Total 1.0 0.8 0.6 6.4
Durable Goods unch 2.1 2.1 7.5
Automotive -4.5 8.7 8.5 4.3
Prof'l equip -0.7 unch -0.3 4.8
Computer equip. 1.3 -3.0 -3.9 7.3
Machinery 3.8 1.0 0.4 21.2
Nondurable Goods 1.8 -0.3 -0.7 5.5
Petroleum 3.6 -2.1 -2.8 6.8 (Billions of dlrs) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'12 Inventories Total 514.08 506.98 506.31 497.48
Durable Goods 313.25 311.98 313.02 300.88
Automotive 49.85 48.56 48.68 49.10
Nondurables 200.83 195.01 193.28 196.60 (Billions of dlrs) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'12 Sales Total 435.29 431.03 430.48 408.96
Durable Goods 201.42 201.40 201.55 187.36
Automotive 34.26 35.87 35.81 32.86
Nondurables 233.87 229.64 228.93 221.59 Stock-to-sales ratio Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'12
1.18 1.18 1.18 1.22
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Oct. wholesale inventories +0.3 pct
U.S. Oct. wholesale sales +0.4 pct
NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:
The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
LONDON/NEW YORK, April 7 The stream of U.S. energy companies going public at the start of 2017 has dried up on concerns over the future direction of oil prices, but private buyers seeking mergers and acquisitions are ready to take advantage of the volatility to secure cheap deals.
NEW YORK/BOSTON, April 6 Billionaire investor Julian Robertson is shutting a portfolio that let outsiders bet with him on would-be star managers and has exited entirely from former protégée Nehal Chopra's Ratan Capital Management, according to recent regulatory filings.