GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as China factories see steady growth, sterling soft
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views
WASHINGTON May 15 Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: April March Feb April 13/12 Production, Pct Change -0.5 0.3 0.9 1.9 Previous Estimates 0.4 1.1 Production Index 98.7 99.3 99.0
April March Feb April'12 Pct of Capacity Use 77.8 78.3 78.2 77.7 Previous Estimates 78.5 78.3
Pct change: April March Feb April 13/12 Final Products -0.6 0.7 1.0 2.3 Consumer Goods -0.6 0.9 0.8 Business Equipment -0.5 0.1 1.8 Nonindustrial Supplies -0.9 0.1 0.9 Construc.Supplies -0.8 -1.5 2.2 Materials -0.4 0.1 0.8 2.0 Manufacturing Industry -0.4 -0.3 0.7 1.3 Durable Goods -0.6 -0.2 1.4
Motor Vehicles/Parts -1.3 2.3 1.9 Non-Durable Goods -0.1 -0.3 0.1 Mining Industry 0.9 -0.6 1.8 4.2 Utilities Industry -3.7 6.4 1.0 3.4 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: April March Feb April 13/12 High-tech output 1.0 -0.3 -0.2 2.0 Industrial output
ex high-tech -0.6 0.3 1.0 1.9 Industrial output
ex cars/parts -0.5 0.2 0.9 1.8 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
April March Feb
10.96 11.03 10.66 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) April March Feb April'12 Manufacturing 75.9 76.3 76.6 76.1 Durable Goods 75.7 76.4 76.7
Motor Vehicles/Parts 74.8 75.9 74.3 Non-Durable Goods 77.5 77.6 77.9 Mining 88.0 87.5 88.3 87.9 Utilities 79.4 82.4 77.5 77.8
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. April industrial output -0.2 pct
U.S. April capacity use rate 78.3 pct
U.S. April factory output +0.1 pct
SHANGHAI, May 31 China's onshore yuan surged against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday to its strongest level in more than four months.