April 16 Federal Reserve Board report of U.S.
industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally
adjusted.
Total Industrial: March Feb Jan March13/12
Production, Pct Change 0.4 1.1 -0.1 3.5
Previous Estimates 0.8 0.1
Production Index 99.5 99.1 98.0
March Feb Jan March'12
Pct of Capacity Use 78.5 78.3 77.6 77.3
Previous Estimates 78.3 77.8
Pct change: March Feb Jan March13/12
Final Products 0.8 1.2 -0.4 3.9
Consumer Goods 1.1 1.1 UNCH
Business Equipment 0.1 1.9 -1.4
Nonindustrial Supplies UNCH 1.1 0.7
Construc.Supplies -1.3 2.1 1.3
Materials 0.2 0.9 UNCH 3.2
Manufacturing Industry -0.1 0.9 -0.3 2.5
Durable Goods -0.2 1.6 -0.5
Motor Vehicles/Parts 2.9 2.0 -3.9
Non-Durable Goods UNCH 0.2 0.1
Mining Industry -0.2 0.9 -0.9 3.8
Utilities Industry 5.3 2.5 2.6 10.5
SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: March Feb Jan March13/12
High-tech output 0.2 1.1 0.6 2.7
Industrial output
ex high-tech 0.4 1.1 -0.1 3.5
Industrial output
ex cars/parts 0.3 1.0 0.1 3.1
Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
March Feb Jan
11.05 10.68 10.29
Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) March Feb Jan March'12
Manufacturing 76.4 76.6 76.0 75.7
Durable Goods 76.4 76.7 75.7
Motor Vehicles/Parts 76.4 74.4 73.1
Non-Durable Goods 77.8 77.9 77.8
Mining 87.5 87.9 87.4 87.8
Utilities 82.9 78.7 76.8 76.2
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Feb industrial output +0.2 pct
U.S. Feb capacity use rate 78.4 pct