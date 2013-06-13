BRIEF-Hamilton Lane, effective on May 26, 2017, board increased size of board to 6 directors
* Hamilton Lane Inc - effective on May 26, 2017, board of directors of co increased size of board to six directors - sec filing
(Corrects today's date)
WASHINGTON, June 13 JUNE 13 FREDDIE MAC AVERAGE U.S. MORTGAGE RATES (PERCENT) FOR WEEKS ENDING:
JUNE 13 JUNE 6 YEAR AGO
30-YR 3.98 3.91 3.71
15-YR 3.10 3.03 2.98
5-YR ARM 2.79 2.74 2.80
1-YR ARM 2.58 2.58 2.78
U.S. NORTH- SOUTH- NORTH- SOUTH- WEST
AVG. EAST EAST CENTRAL WEST 30 YR 3.98 3.97 4.00 4.02 3.99 3.98 FEES/PTS 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.8 0.7 15 YR 3.10 3.09 3.10 3.14 3.14 3.09 FEES/PTS 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.7 0.7 5 YR ARM 2.79 2.94 2.68 2.92 2.82 2.62 FEES/PTS 0.6 0.5 0.7 0.4 0.7 0.7 1 YR ARM 2.58 2.67 2.61 2.64 2.55 2.48 FEES/PTS 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.4
CARACAS, May 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has confirmed it bought Venezuelan bonds after being excoriated by the country's opposition for financing the embattled government of President Nicolas Maduro, who is facing sustained protests.