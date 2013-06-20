China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
June 20 The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.
Indicators: Index May April (Prev) March (Prev)
Leading 95.2 0.1 0.8 0.6 -0.3 -0.2
Coincident 105.6 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2
Lagging 118.6 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.2
Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.
May April (Prev) March (Prev) Average Workweek unch unch -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 Initial Jobless Claims -0.09 0.12 0.12 -0.04 -0.04 Consumer Goods Orders unch 0.14 0.02 -0.14 -0.13 New Orders Index -0.13 -0.06 -0.06 -0.08 -0.08 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft -0.01 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.03 Building Permits -0.10 0.38 0.42 -0.21 -0.21 Stock Prices 0.17 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.10 Leading Credit Index 0.14 0.10 0.12 0.12 0.15 Treasury Yield Curve 0.20 0.18 0.18 0.20 0.20 Consumer Expectations unch -0.08 -0.09 -0.13 -0.13
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. May leading indicators +0.2 pct
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.