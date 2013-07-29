DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, APRIL 8
July 29 National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted.
June May MayPrev June'12 Pending index 110.9 111.3 112.3 100.0
June May MayPrev June'13/12 Pct change -0.4 5.8 6.7 10.9
Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted:
June May June'12 Northeast 87.2 87.2 77.7 Midwest 114.3 115.5 95.6 South 118.3 120.8 108.0 West 114.2 110.5 109.4
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. June pending home sales -1.0 pct
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, APRIL 8
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: