July 18 The Investment Company Institute on Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets report:

"Total money market mutual fund assets increased by $8.53 billion to $2.632 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, July 17, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Taxable government funds increased by $7.92 billion, taxable non-government funds decreased by $130 million, and tax-exempt funds increased by $740 million.

Retail: Assets of retail money market funds decreased by $1.51 billion to $926.38 billion. Taxable government money market fund assets in the retail category decreased by $670 million to $198.61 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets decreased by $970 million to $533.83 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased by $130 million to $193.93 billion.

Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds increased by $10.04 billion to $1.705 trillion. Among institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets increased by $8.59 billion to $723.83 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets increased by $830 million to $908.95 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased by $620 million to $72.42 billion.

ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting."

NOTE:

ICI's Web site is www.ici.org

((Washington newsroom, 202 898 8310))

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.