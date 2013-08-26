Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 26 The Commerce Department on Monday revised U.S. building permit data issued on Aug. 16.
Preliminary data are also included for comparison. PERMITS JULY (PREV) JUNE (PREV) JULY13/12 (PREV) Pct change 3.9 2.7 -6.8 -6.8 13.7 12.4
JULY (PREV) JUNE (PREV) JULY'12 (PREV) Rates 954 943 918 918 839 839
JULY (PREV) JUNE (PREV) JULY'12 (PREV) SINGLE 609 613 625 625 520 520 MULTIPLE 345 330 293 293 319 319 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
PCT (PREV) RATE (PREV)
NORTHEAST 7.6 1.0 113 106
MIDWEST 6.2 2.8 154 149
SOUTH 0.2 1.1 459 463
WEST 8.6 7.1 228 225
ACTUAL PERMITS, UNADJUSTED, IN 1,000s:
JULY (PREV) JUNE (PREV) JULY'12 (PREV) TOTAL UNITS 88 87 84 84 74 74
NOTE: The data is found at
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
* Expects to conclude review in less than 6 months (Recasts, adds comments from CEO)
WASHINGTON, March 30 The Republican head of the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday proposed easing regulatory requirements in the $45 billion business data services market, a win for companies like AT&T Inc, CenturyLink Inc, Verizon Communications Inc and others.