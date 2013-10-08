BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 8 U.S. President Barack Obama will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Tuesday, the White House said.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July