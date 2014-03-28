March 28 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued annual
revised estimates to its U.S. industrial output and capacity use
data.
In the following, "Output" is industrial production percent
change in a month or year, and "Cap Use" is percent of total
industry capacity use in a month or year. Monthly data is
seasonally adjusted, annual data is not (2007=100).
TOTAL
Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from
Feb'14 0.6 0.6 78.4 78.8
Jan'14 -0.1 -0.2 78.1 78.5
Dec'13 unch unch 78.4 78.8
Nov'13 0.6 0.8 78.5 78.9
Oct'13 0.2 0.2 78.2 78.4
Sep'13 0.7 0.6 78.3 78.4
MANUFACTURING
Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from
Feb'14 0.9 0.8 76.0 76.4
Jan'14 -0.9 -0.9 75.5 75.9
Dec'13 0.1 0.2 76.3 76.7
Nov'13 0.3 0.4 76.4 76.7
Oct'13 0.4 0.5 76.4 76.5
Sep'13 0.3 0.2 76.2 76.3
TOTAL
Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from
2013 2.9 2.6 77.9 78.1
2012 3.8 3.6 77.3 77.6
2011 3.3 3.4 76.3 76.5
NOTES:
The Fed issued annual revisions to industrial production and
capacity use rates from 1972 through February 2014, with the
greater impact on more recent years.
Initial estimates for February industrial production and
capacity use were issued on March 17. The data for March is
scheduled for release on April 16.
The Fed posted its annual revisions to industrial output and
capacity use on Web site www.federalreserve.gov/releases/G17.