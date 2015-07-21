July 21 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday issued annual revised estimates to its U.S. industrial output and capacity use data.

In the following, "Output" is industrial production percent change in a month or year, and "Cap Use" is percent of total industry capacity use in a month or year. Monthly data is seasonally adjusted, annual data is not (2012=100).

TOTAL

Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from Jun'15 0.2 0.3 77.8 78.4 May'15 -0.2 -0.2 77.7 78.2 Apr'15 -0.3 -0.5 78.0 78.5 Mar'15 -0.1 0.2 78.3 79.0 Feb'15 -0.1 unch 78.5 79.0 Jan'15 -0.3 -0.4 78.7 79.1

MANUFACTURING

Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from Jun'15 -0.1 unch 75.8 77.2 May'15 0.1 unch 76.0 77.3 Apr'15 0.3 0.1 76.0 77.3 Mar'15 0.2 0.3 75.8 77.3 Feb'15 -0.3 -0.1 75.7 77.2 Jan'15 -0.3 -0.6 76.1 77.4

TOTAL

Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from 2014 3.7 4.1 78.1 79.1 2013 1.9 2.9 76.7 77.9 2012 2.8 3.8 76.7 77.3

NOTES:

The Fed issued annual revisions to industrial production and capacity use rates from 1972 through June 2015. With this benchmark, the Fed also advanced the base year to 2012, from 2007.

Initial estimates for June industrial production and capacity use were issued on July 15. The data for July is scheduled for release on August 14.

The Fed posted its annual revisions to industrial output and capacity use on Web site www.federalreserve.gov/releases/G17.