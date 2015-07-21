July 21 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday issued annual
revised estimates to its U.S. industrial output and capacity use
data.
In the following, "Output" is industrial production percent
change in a month or year, and "Cap Use" is percent of total
industry capacity use in a month or year. Monthly data is
seasonally adjusted, annual data is not (2012=100).
TOTAL
Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from
Jun'15 0.2 0.3 77.8 78.4
May'15 -0.2 -0.2 77.7 78.2
Apr'15 -0.3 -0.5 78.0 78.5
Mar'15 -0.1 0.2 78.3 79.0
Feb'15 -0.1 unch 78.5 79.0
Jan'15 -0.3 -0.4 78.7 79.1
MANUFACTURING
Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from
Jun'15 -0.1 unch 75.8 77.2
May'15 0.1 unch 76.0 77.3
Apr'15 0.3 0.1 76.0 77.3
Mar'15 0.2 0.3 75.8 77.3
Feb'15 -0.3 -0.1 75.7 77.2
Jan'15 -0.3 -0.6 76.1 77.4
TOTAL
Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from
2014 3.7 4.1 78.1 79.1
2013 1.9 2.9 76.7 77.9
2012 2.8 3.8 76.7 77.3
NOTES:
The Fed issued annual revisions to industrial production and
capacity use rates from 1972 through June 2015. With this
benchmark, the Fed also advanced the base year to 2012, from
2007.
Initial estimates for June industrial production and
capacity use were issued on July 15. The data for July is
scheduled for release on August 14.
The Fed posted its annual revisions to industrial output and
capacity use on Web site www.federalreserve.gov/releases/G17.