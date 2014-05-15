May 15 The Commerce Department on Thursday issued
annual benchmark revisions to U.S. factory orders and durable
goods figures.
Following are seasonally adjusted figures for key
components of U.S. March factory orders and
durable goods.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Mar (Prev)
Factory Orders 0.9 1.1
Ex-Transport. 0.4 0.6
Ex-Defense 0.5 0.7
Durables 2.5 2.9
Nondef Cap Ex-Aircraft 2.9 3.5
Durables Ex-Transport 2.1 2.4
Durables Ex-Defense 1.9 2.2
NOTES:
The department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S.
factory orders and durable goods from 1992 through March 2014.
Preliminary U.S. March factory orders and revised March
durable goods orders were released on May 2.
The department will issue preliminary April durable goods
orders on May 27. It will release April preliminary factory
orders and revised durable goods orders on June 3.
The full annual revisions are available on the Census
Bureau's Web site here