March 6 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov New Orders -2.0 1.3 -0.3 Ex-Transportation 1.3 -0.1 -0.2 Ex-Defense 0.3 -0.2 -0.3 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -7.3 4.4 -0.1 Durables -4.9 3.6 0.6 Primary Metals -3.7 1.6 unch General Machinery 15.6 -3.0 2.3 Computers/Electronics -4.6 2.7 0.8 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 1.1 -3.3 2.7 Transport Equipment -19.8 9.9 -0.7

NonDefense aircraft -34.0 -3.2 -12.8

Defense aircraft -63.8 58.5 -10.7

Ships/boats -74.3 212.1 -4.6 NonDurables 0.6 -0.6 -1.0 Computers and related products -16.2 6.2 5.5 Motor vehicles/parts 0.1 0.2 3.1 NonDefense Cap 0.6 1.0 -2.2 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 7.2 -0.8 3.3 Defense Cap -69.7 107.2 2.8 Durables Ex-Transport 2.3 0.8 NA Durables NonDefense NA NA NA Unfilled-Durables -0.2 0.7 unch SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov Total -0.2 unch 0.3 Durables -1.2 0.6 1.8 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -1.1 0.1 2.2 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov Total 0.5 unch unch Computers and related products 2.5 -2.9 -1.6 Motor vehicles and parts -0.7 -0.2 0.4 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Jan Dec Nov New Orders 472.865 482.418 476.116 Ex-Transportation 413.244 408.041 408.439 Ex-Defense 465.573 464.155 465.055 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 155.860 168.046 160.981 Durables 217.264 228.445 220.556 Primary Metals 28.036 29.118 28.650 General Machinery 35.533 30.742 31.694 Computers/Electronics 20.426 21.412 20.848 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 9.997 9.891 10.231 Transport Equipment 59.621 74.377 67.677

NonDefense aircraft 8.158 12.361 12.770

Defense aircraft 2.903 8.020 5.060

Ships/boats 1.293 5.022 1.609 NonDurables 255.601 253.973 255.560 Computers and related products 2.276 2.716 2.557 Motor vehicles/parts 44.144 44.085 44.015 NonDefense Cap 72.390 71.934 71.229 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 67.914 63.346 63.846 Defense Cap 4.907 16.199 7.818 Durables Ex-Transport 157.643 154.068 152.879 Durables NonDefense NA NA NA Unfilled-Durables 988.886 990.856 983.846 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Jan Dec Nov Total 481.808 482.840 483.057 Durables 226.207 228.867 227.497 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 63.822 64.546 64.459 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Jan Dec Nov Total 618.399 615.153 614.983 Computers and related products 3.797 3.704 3.815 Motor vehicles and parts 25.417 25.609 25.658 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Jan Dec

1.28 1.27

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Jan Dec Nov

Factory Orders N/A 1.8 -0.3

Durable Goods -5.2 3.7 0.6

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Jan. factory orders -2.2 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A - not available

Initial orders for January durable goods were issued on Feb. 27.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.