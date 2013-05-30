European shares inch higher as Brexit divorce process set to begin
LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
May 30 National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted.
Apr Mar MarPrev Apr'12 Pending index 106.0 105.7 105.7 96.1
Apr Mar MarPrev Apr'13/12 Pct change 0.3 1.5 1.5 10.3
Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted:
Apr Mar Apr'12 Northeast 92.3 82.8 78.4 Midwest 107.1 103.8 93.1 South 119.2 120.5 106.2 West 94.6 102.4 97.2
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. April pending home sales +1.1 pct
LONDON, March 29 Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday he was confident the country would negotiate a customs arrangement with the European Union that would allow for borders to be as frictionless as possible after Brexit.
BANGKOK, March 29 Thailand's central bank on Wednesday raised its economic growth forecast for this year to 3.4 percent from 3.2 percent, and upgraded its projection for exports.