BRIEF-Pure Multi-family REIT to offer C$70 million of equity
* Pure Multi-family REIT LP announces CDN$70 million (US$52 million) equity offering
Click for highlights of comments from finance officials in Washington for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, and a meeting of Group of 20 leaders.
* Pure Multi-family REIT LP announces CDN$70 million (US$52 million) equity offering
* Frontier Communications Corp - co amended its credit agreement, dated as of June 2, 2014 - SEC filing
* Files for secondary offering of 7.0 million shares of class a common stock - sec filing