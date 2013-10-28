Oct 28 Federal Reserve Board report of U.S.
industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally
adjusted.
Total Industrial: Sept Aug July Sept13/12
Production, Pct Change 0.6 0.4 -0.1 3.2
Previous Estimates 0.4 UNCH
Production Index 100.0 99.5 99.1
Sept Aug July Sept'12
Pct of Capacity Use 78.3 77.9 77.7 77.2
Previous Estimates 77.8 77.6
Pct change: Sept Aug July Sept13/12
Final Products 0.9 0.3 -0.8 2.4
Consumer Goods 0.8 0.2 -0.8
Business Equipment 1.2 0.5 -0.8
Nonindustrial Supplies 0.7 0.2 0.2
Construc.Supplies 0.6 0.3 0.5
Materials 0.3 0.5 0.4 3.7
Manufacturing Industry 0.1 0.5 -0.4 2.6
Durable Goods 0.5 1.2 -0.6
Motor Vehicles/Parts 2.0 5.2 -5.2
Non-Durable Goods -0.3 -0.1 -0.2
Mining Industry 0.2 0.6 1.6 6.6
Utilities Industry 4.4 -0.9 -0.2 2.5
SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: Sept Aug July Sept13/12
High-tech output -0.8 0.9 1.4 7.3
Industrial output
ex high-tech 0.6 0.4 -0.1 3.1
Industrial output
ex cars/parts 0.5 0.2 0.2 2.8
Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
Sept Aug July
11.55 11.16 10.03
Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) Sept Aug July Sept'12
Manufacturing 76.1 76.1 75.8 75.3
Durable Goods 76.4 76.2 75.5
Motor Vehicles/Parts 77.1 75.7 72.0
Non-Durable Goods 77.0 77.3 77.5
Mining 90.0 90.1 89.9 88.0
Utilities 79.3 75.9 76.7 78.1
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Sept. industrial output +0.4 pct
U.S. Sept. capacity use rate 78.0 pct
U.S. Sept. factory output +0.4 pct
NOTE:
The September report was delayed from Oct. 17 due to
insufficient data collection resulting from a partial government
shutdown.