(Corrects regional breakdown) WASHINGTON, Nov 25 National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted. Oct Sept SeptPrev Oct'12 Pending index 102.1 102.7 101.6 103.8 Oct Sept SeptPrev Oct'13/12 Pct change -0.6 -4.6 -5.6 -1.6 Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted: Oct Sept Oct'12 Northeast 85.8 83.5 79.4 Midwest 104.1 102.9 100.9 South 114.5 115.4 116.3 West 93.3 97.3 106.1 FORECAST: Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast: U.S. Oct pending home sales +1.3 pct