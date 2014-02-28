Manufacturers in Egypt turn to local sourcing as prices soar
CAIRO, April 27 In green fields near Egypt's Mediterranean coast, PepsiCo is harvesting its first crop of potatoes produced from local seeds to make a leading brand of chips.
Feb 28 National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted.
Jan Dec DecPrev Jan'13 Pending index 95.0 94.9 92.4 104.4
Jan Dec DecPrev Jan'14/13 Pct change 0.1 -5.8 -8.7 -9.0
Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted:
Jan Dec Jan'13 Northeast 79.0 77.2 83.4 Midwest 92.9 95.3 102.4 South 111.2 107.4 117.7 West 84.2 88.4 102.0
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Jan pending home sales +2.0 pct
CAIRO, April 27 In green fields near Egypt's Mediterranean coast, PepsiCo is harvesting its first crop of potatoes produced from local seeds to make a leading brand of chips.
NEW YORK, April 27 The euro dipped against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said policymakers did not discuss removing the bank's easing bias on monetary policy, while the dollar jumped against the Swedish crown after the Riksbank extended its bond-buying.