June 18 Following are U.S. economic forecasts issued
by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
(All figures Q4 over Q4, except jobless rate, which is Q4
average, and all figures in percent)
APPROPRIATE TIMING OF FIRST FED FUNDS RATE HIKE (NUMBER OF
POLICYMAKERS)
JUNE MARCH DEC SEPT
JUNE
2014 1 1 2 3
3
2015 12 13 12 12
14
2016 3 2 3 2
1
CENTRAL TENDENCY FORECASTS
Longer
Real GDP 2014 2015 2016 Run
June 2.1 to 2.3 3.0 to 3.2 2.5 to 3.0 2.1 to 2.3
March 2.8 to 3.0 3.0 to 3.2 2.5 to 3.0 2.2 to 2.3
Unemployment
June 6.0 to 6.1 5.4 to 5.7 5.1 to 5.5 5.2 to 5.5
March 6.1 to 6.3 5.6 to 5.9 5.2 to 5.6 5.2 to 5.6
PCE Price Index
June 1.5 to 1.7 1.5 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.0 2.0
March 1.5 to 1.6 1.5 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.0 2.0
Core PCE index
June 1.5 to 1.6 1.6 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.0 N/A
March 1.4 to 1.6 1.7 to 2.0 1.8 to 2.0 N/A
RANGE OF FOMC PARTICIPANTS' PROJECTIONS
Longer
Real GDP 2014 2015 2016
Run
June 1.9 to 2.4 2.2 to 3.6 2.2 to 3.2
1.8 to 2.5
March 2.1 to 3.0 2.2 to 3.5 2.2 to 3.4
1.8 to 2.4
Unemployment
June 5.8 to 6.2 5.2 to 5.9 5.0 to 5.6
5.0 to 6.0
March 6.0 to 6.5 5.4 to 5.9 5.1 to 5.8
5.2 to 6.0
PCE price index
June 1.4 to 2.0 1.4 to 2.4 1.5 to 2.0
2.0
March 1.3 to 1.8 1.5 to 2.4 1.6 to 2.0
2.0
Core PCE index
June 1.4 to 1.8 1.5 to 2.4 1.6 to 2.0
N/A
March 1.3 to 1.8 1.5 to 2.4 1.6 to 2.0
N/A
Notes:
N/A-not available
Prior forecasts were released on March 19, 2014.
The U.S. central bank has said the longer-run projections
for growth and unemployment may be interpreted as estimates of
rates that appear sustainable in the long run.
The long-run inflation projection may be interpreted as the
rate Fed officials see as consistent with their dual objectives
of maximum sustainable employment and price stability.