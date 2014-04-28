U.S. Treasury to sell $55 bln in bills
NEW YORK, May 1 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills next week, see: https://www.treasurydirect.gov/instit/annceresult/press/preanre/2017/A_20170501_1.pdf (Washington economics newsroom)
April 28 National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted.
Mar Feb FebPrev Mar'13 Pending index 97.4 94.2 93.9 105.7
Mar Feb FebPrev Mar'14/13 Pct change 3.4 -0.5 -0.8 -7.9
Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted:
Mar Feb Mar'13 Northeast 78.8 77.7 83.7 Midwest 94.5 95.3 105.1 South 112.7 106.7 119.0 West 91.0 86.1 102.4
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. March pending home sales +1.0 pct
