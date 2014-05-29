US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings pick up
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
May 29 National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted.
Apr Mar MarPrev Apr'13 Pending index 97.8 97.4 97.4 107.7
Apr Mar MarPrev Apr'14/13 Pct change 0.4 3.4 3.4 -9.2
Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted:
Apr Mar Apr'13 Northeast 79.3 78.8 90.1 Midwest 99.2 94.5 106.5 South 111.9 112.6 119.6 West 88.4 91.0 104.0
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. April pending home sales +1.0 pct
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3438, or 74.42 U.S. cents * Bond prices fall across maturity curve TORONTO, April 19 The Canadian dollar extended losses against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, hitting its weakest level in almost two weeks even as oil prices steadied and bond yields rose. At 9:13 a.m. EDT (1313 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3438 to the greenback, or 74.42 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada's official Tuesday close of C$1.33