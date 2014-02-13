BRIEF-Netflix announces proposed 1 bln euro offering of senior notes
* Netflix announces proposed 1 billion euro offering of senior notes
Feb 13 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. retail sales.
Percent Changes: Jan Dec Rev from Jan'14/13
Retail Sales -0.4 -0.1 0.2 2.6
Excluding Autos unch 0.3 0.7 2.2
Motor vehicles/parts -2.1 -1.8 -1.8 4.1
Auto/other motor veh. -2.3 -2.0 -1.9 4.1
Furniture/home furn -0.6 -3.0 -0.4 -2.4
Electronics/appliances 0.4 -4.4 -2.5 -4.7
Building/garden equip 1.4 unch -0.4 3.7
Food/beverage 0.2 1.7 2.0 4.3
Grocery stores 0.4 1.7 1.9 4.0
Health/personal care -0.6 0.4 0.6 2.9
Gasoline stations 1.1 1.5 1.6 1.0
Clothing/accessories -0.9 0.7 1.8 1.2
Sporting goods/hobbies -1.4 -0.9 -0.6 -2.1
General merchandise -0.1 -0.4 0.1 0.2
Department stores -1.5 -0.8 -0.7 -5.7
Misc store retailers -0.3 -1.6 -1.6 1.9
Non-store retailers -0.6 1.3 1.4 6.5
Food/drink services -0.6 -0.7 0.5 2.3
Excluding autos/gas/bldg
materials/food services -0.3 +0.3 0.7 2.4
Excluding autos
gasoline -0.2 0.1 0.6 2.4 TXT}
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Jan. retail sales unchanged
U.S. Jan. retail sales ex-autos +0.1 pct
U.S. Jan. retail sales control (ex autos/gasoline/building materials/food services) +0.2 pct
NOTES:
N/A - not available
Year-over-year percent changes for sales excluding autos/gas calculated by Reuters. All dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.
All percent changes for sales excluding autos/gasoline/building materials/food services and all dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.
* Netflix announces proposed 1 billion euro offering of senior notes
LONDON, April 24 Euro zone money markets on Monday priced in a higher chance of a rise in European Central Bank interest rates after Emmanual Macron won the first round of the French presidential election.