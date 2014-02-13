Feb 13 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. retail sales.

Percent Changes: Jan Dec Rev from Jan'14/13

Retail Sales -0.4 -0.1 0.2 2.6

Excluding Autos unch 0.3 0.7 2.2

Motor vehicles/parts -2.1 -1.8 -1.8 4.1

Auto/other motor veh. -2.3 -2.0 -1.9 4.1

Furniture/home furn -0.6 -3.0 -0.4 -2.4

Electronics/appliances 0.4 -4.4 -2.5 -4.7

Building/garden equip 1.4 unch -0.4 3.7

Food/beverage 0.2 1.7 2.0 4.3

Grocery stores 0.4 1.7 1.9 4.0

Health/personal care -0.6 0.4 0.6 2.9

Gasoline stations 1.1 1.5 1.6 1.0

Clothing/accessories -0.9 0.7 1.8 1.2

Sporting goods/hobbies -1.4 -0.9 -0.6 -2.1

General merchandise -0.1 -0.4 0.1 0.2

Department stores -1.5 -0.8 -0.7 -5.7

Misc store retailers -0.3 -1.6 -1.6 1.9

Non-store retailers -0.6 1.3 1.4 6.5

Food/drink services -0.6 -0.7 0.5 2.3

Excluding autos/gas/bldg

materials/food services -0.3 +0.3 0.7 2.4

Excluding autos

gasoline -0.2 0.1 0.6 2.4 TXT}

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Jan. retail sales unchanged

U.S. Jan. retail sales ex-autos +0.1 pct

U.S. Jan. retail sales control (ex autos/gasoline/building materials/food services) +0.2 pct

NOTES:

N/A - not available

Year-over-year percent changes for sales excluding autos/gas calculated by Reuters. All dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.

All percent changes for sales excluding autos/gasoline/building materials/food services and all dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.