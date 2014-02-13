Feb 13 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Dec Nov (Prev) Dec'13/12

Total Business 0.5 0.4 0.4 4.4

Manufacturers 0.5 0.1 unch 2.3

Retailers 0.6 0.8 0.8 7.3

Autos/parts 1.3 1.3 1.3 14.3

Wholesalers 0.3 0.5 0.5 4.0 SALES Dec Nov (Prev) Dec'13/12

Total Business 0.1 0.7 0.8 3.8

Manufacturers -0.2 0.8 1.0 2.1

Retailers unch 0.2 0.3 3.7

Autos/parts -1.8 N/A 1.9 6.5

Wholesalers 0.5 1.0 1.0 5.8 Inventory-to- Dec Nov (Prev) Dec'12 Sales Ratio 1.30 1.29 1.29 1.29

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Dec. business inventories +0.5 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.