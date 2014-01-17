Jan 17 Federal Reserve Board report of U.S.
industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally
adjusted.
Total Industrial: Dec Nov Oct Dec13/12
Production, Pct Change 0.3 1.0 0.3 3.7
Previous Estimates 1.1 0.1
Production Index 101.8 101.5 100.4
Dec Nov Oct Dec'12
Pct of Capacity Use 79.2 79.1 78.4 77.8
Previous Estimates 79.0 78.2
Pct change: Dec Nov Oct Dec13/12
Final Products 0.2 0.7 0.3 3.1
Consumer Goods 0.5 1.2 0.4
Business Equipment -0.5 -0.3 0.2
Nonindustrial Supplies 0.3 0.6 0.3
Construc.Supplies 0.4 0.6 0.4
Materials 0.4 1.4 0.2 4.2
Manufacturing Industry 0.4 0.6 0.6 2.6
Durable Goods 0.1 0.8 0.8
Motor Vehicles/Parts 1.6 3.6 -1.4
Non-Durable Goods 0.9 0.5 0.5
Mining Industry 0.8 1.9 -1.5 6.6
Utilities Industry -1.4 3.0 1.0 7.6
SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: Dec Nov Oct Dec13/12
High-tech output 1.8 1.6 1.6 9.9
Industrial output
ex high-tech 0.3 1.0 0.2 3.5
Industrial output
ex cars/parts 0.2 0.9 0.4 3.5
Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
Dec Nov Oct
11.80 11.53 11.10
Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) Dec Nov Oct Dec'12
Manufacturing 77.2 76.9 76.6 76.4
Durable Goods 77.4 77.5 77.0
Motor Vehicles/Parts 79.7 78.5 75.9
Non-Durable Goods 78.3 77.7 77.3
Mining 90.2 89.9 88.6 88.4
Utilities 80.1 81.3 79.1 75.1
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Dec. industrial output +0.3 pct
U.S. Dec. capacity use rate 79.1 pct
U.S. Dec. factory output +0.3 pct