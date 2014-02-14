Feb 14 Federal Reserve Board report of U.S.
industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally
adjusted.
Total Industrial: Jan Dec Nov Jan14/13
Production, Pct Change -0.3 0.3 0.7 2.9
Previous Estimates 0.3 1.0
Production Index 101.0 101.4 101.0
Jan Dec Nov Jan'13
Pct of Capacity Use 78.5 78.9 78.8 77.7
Previous Estimates 79.2 79.1
Pct change: Jan Dec Nov Jan14/13
Final Products -0.4 0.3 0.4 2.5
Consumer Goods -0.5 0.6 0.7
Business Equipment -0.1 -0.7 -0.4
Nonindustrial Supplies -0.3 -0.1 0.5
Construc.Supplies -1.0 -0.6 0.4
Materials -0.3 0.5 1.0 3.4
Manufacturing Industry -0.8 0.3 0.3 1.3
Durable Goods -0.8 -0.5 0.7
Motor Vehicles/Parts -5.0 0.1 3.4
Non-Durable Goods -0.8 1.2 UNCH
Mining Industry -0.9 1.8 0.9 6.7
Utilities Industry 4.1 -1.4 2.9 9.3
SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: Jan Dec Nov Jan14/13
High-tech output 0.2 -0.3 0.8 6.3
Industrial output
ex high-tech -0.3 0.3 0.7 2.8
Industrial output
ex cars/parts -0.1 0.3 0.5 2.9
Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
Jan Dec Nov
10.62 11.63 11.56
Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) Jan Dec Nov Jan'13
Manufacturing 76.0 76.7 76.6 76.2
Durable Goods 76.0 76.8 77.4
Motor Vehicles/Parts 74.3 78.4 78.4
Non-Durable Goods 77.4 78.1 77.2
Mining 89.2 90.3 89.1 87.3
Utilities 83.3 80.1 81.3 76.9
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Jan. industrial output +0.3 pct
U.S. Jan. capacity use rate 79.3 pct
U.S. Jan. factory output +0.1 pct