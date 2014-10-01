Oct 1 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons:
PERCENT CHANGE: Aug July Aug'14/13
Total Spending -0.8 1.2 5.0
Private Spending -0.8 0.9 6.3
Residential -0.1 0.4 3.7
Lodging 0.4 2.2 9.7
Office -1.0 -0.9 18.6
Commercial -3.5 1.5 10.2
Transportation -2.0 -2.4 2.7
Manufacturing 1.5 3.4 14.9
Public Spending -0.9 2.1 1.9
Educational -2.9 1.3 2.9
Highways/streets -0.6 6.0 -0.1
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
Aug July Aug'13
Total Spending 961.0 968.8 915.3
Private Spending 685.0 690.3 644.4
Residential 351.7 352.1 339.2
Lodging 15.0 15.0 13.7
Office 35.5 35.8 29.9
Commercial 52.8 54.7 47.9
Transportation 11.4 11.6 11.1
Manufacturing 56.3 55.5 49.0
Public Spending 275.9 278.5 270.9
Educational 62.3 64.1 60.5
Highways/streets 83.3 83.8 83.3
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
July June
Total Spending 1.8 -0.9
Private Spending 1.4 -0.6
Public Spending 3.0 -1.8
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. July construction spending +0.5 pct