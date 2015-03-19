BRIEF-Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc :
(refiled to fix alignment) March 19 FREDDIE MAC AVERAGE U.S. MORTGAGE RATES (PERCENT) FOR WEEKS ENDING: MAR 19 MAR 12 YEAR AGO 30-YR 3.78 3.86 4.32 15-YR 3.06 3.10 3.32 5-YR ARM 2.97 3.01 3.02 1-YR ARM 2.46 2.46 2.49 U.S. NORTH- SOUTH- NORTH- SOUTH- WEST AVG. EAST EAST CENTRAL WEST 30 YR 3.78 3.76 3.87 3.77 3.84 3.73 Fees/Pts 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.7 0.6 0.7 15 YR 3.06 3.02 3.18 3.03 3.13 3.01 Fees/Pts 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.7 5 YR 2.97 2.98 3.20 3.06 3.04 2.78 Fees/Pts 0.5 0.4 0.5 0.3 0.5 0.6 1 YR 2.46 2.54 2.58 2.69 2.46 2.22 Fees/Pts 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.5 (Reporting By Melissa Bland)
May 5 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc :
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads for a likely battle in the Senate.