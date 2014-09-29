BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust announces $150 million senior secured credit facility commitment
Sept 29 National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted.
Aug July JulyPrev Aug'13 Pending index 104.7 105.8 105.9 107.1
Aug July JulyPrev Aug'14/13 Pct change -1.0 3.2 3.3 -2.2
Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted:
Aug July Aug'13 Northeast 86.5 89.2 85.1 Midwest 102.4 104.6 110.8 South 117.0 118.7 117.0 West 102.1 99.5 104.8
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Aug pending home sales -0.1 pct
* Dialectic funds currently own shares of common stock of B. Riley Financial