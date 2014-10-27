BRIEF-S&P says Rhode Island 2017A, B GO bonds assigned 'AA' ratings; other ratings affirmed
* S&P says Rhode Island 2017A, B GO bonds assigned 'AA' ratings; other ratings affirmed
Oct 27 National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted.
Sept Aug AugPrev Sept'13 Pending index 105.0 104.7 104.7 104.0
Sept Aug AugPrev Sept'14/13 Pct change 0.3 -1.0 -1.0 1.0
Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted:
Sept Aug Sept'13 Northeast 87.5 86.5 85.0 Midwest 101.2 102.4 105.4 South 118.5 116.9 116.5 West 101.3 102.1 97.8
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Sept. pending home sales +0.5 pct
* S&P says Rhode Island 2017A, B GO bonds assigned 'AA' ratings; other ratings affirmed
* BVF Partners L.P. reports 9.5 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as on April 13, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pmO5Bn) Further company coverage: